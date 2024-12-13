Trish Stratus Looks Back On Historic WWE Raw Main Event Against Lita

Trish Stratus expressed how despite the nerves of taking that episode of "WWE Raw" home, losing her face-protecting mask, and Lita's daredevil tendencies — like the dive she took from the ring to the outside — will remain essential features in the match. However, the reaction they got backstage after was incomparable, which included a standing ovation from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"It was a very big moment for us. We delivered," Stratus commented. "For sure, people were questioning if we could handle this. The fact we did deliver was huge. It was big for us. It was big for the women, knowing this could mean big things moving forward."

The match seemingly had a great impact on future women WWE stars, including 14-time women's world champion, Charlotte Flair, who was in attendance, and wrestling dynasty, Natalya, who credit this match as the moment they decided that if Stratus and Lita could do it, they could, too. They have done so tremendously, all thanks to two women who were not afraid to be their unapologetic selves.

Although the last time we saw Stratus in the ring was at last year's Payback, there is a possibility of another "Stratusfaction" run as the Hall of Famer has mentioned she would be open to returning to the squared circle again, should the opportunity present itself.

