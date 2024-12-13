Trish Stratus Looks Back On Historic WWE Raw Main Event Against Lita
Before there was Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair, Gail Kim versus Awesome Kong, Giulia versus Tam Nakano, or Sasha Banks versus Bayley, there was Trish Stratus versus Lita, the hottest rivalry not only in women's wrestling but in WWE history. 20 years later, Stratus has recounted how her rivalry with Lita went from a household name segment every week to becoming the first-ever women's main event match on "WWE Raw" on December 6, 2004.
"It was interesting because at first we weren't talked to by anybody," Stratus recalled to "TV Insider." "We walked into the building. We walked in to see the card listed. We were like, 'What?' We saw our names listed as number one, the main event. We literally thought the boys were hiding behind the curtain. We really thought we were being ribbed."
The match, which saw Stratus become a two-time WWE Women's Champion, was one of the first instances of women WWE stars featured in a prominent position on a WWE show.
Trish Stratus on backstage reaction to her main event match
Trish Stratus expressed how despite the nerves of taking that episode of "WWE Raw" home, losing her face-protecting mask, and Lita's daredevil tendencies — like the dive she took from the ring to the outside — will remain essential features in the match. However, the reaction they got backstage after was incomparable, which included a standing ovation from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.
"It was a very big moment for us. We delivered," Stratus commented. "For sure, people were questioning if we could handle this. The fact we did deliver was huge. It was big for us. It was big for the women, knowing this could mean big things moving forward."
The match seemingly had a great impact on future women WWE stars, including 14-time women's world champion, Charlotte Flair, who was in attendance, and wrestling dynasty, Natalya, who credit this match as the moment they decided that if Stratus and Lita could do it, they could, too. They have done so tremendously, all thanks to two women who were not afraid to be their unapologetic selves.
Although the last time we saw Stratus in the ring was at last year's Payback, there is a possibility of another "Stratusfaction" run as the Hall of Famer has mentioned she would be open to returning to the squared circle again, should the opportunity present itself.
