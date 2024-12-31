Rikishi Names WWE Stars Who Delievered The Hardest Chair Shots

Chair shots in professional wrestling come with a double-edged sword. While the fans enjoy the gladiator-style beatings their unlikeable favorites take, the magnitude of how it damages a wrestler's body can be seen moments after the shot, all the way down to neurological impairment years later. An Attitude Era veteran who knows what it's like to forge in combat by giving and receiving chair shots, WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, recalled some of those who left him banged up worse than others.

"I'd have to say The Destruction Brothers — Brothers of Destruction [Kane and The Undertaker], 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock. I'm naming all of those from [the] Attitude Era. That's how we did it. If you gave me a chair shot, and you brought it, right ... you can rest assured that there's a receipt coming," Rikishi said on his "Off The Top" podcast.

Although the chair shots done today pale in comparison to what they used to be, thanks to new safety measures on how to execute them, pro wrestling still occasionally sees the brutality of old-school shots. AEW has delivered multiple damaging chair shots, including at this year's Blood & Guts with Jack Perry and at All Out, in the main event between former AEW World Champions Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page, where Page cracked a chair right at the top of Strickland's head.

While some, like Eric Bischoff and Bully Ray, had opposite takes on those controversial moments, among other things, destructive chair shots are not as welcoming anymore, especially from those who took them for years with no protection.

