The return of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is only a few days away, and the NBC special promises to be loaded. The show is expected to feature an onscreen appearance from Jessie Ventura, the finals of the WWE US Women's Championship tournament, Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against IYO Sky, and Cody Rhodes putting the Undisputed WWE Title on the line against former friend Kevin Owens.

But for others, the marquee match on the show may be GUNTHER's latest World Heavyweight Title defense, which will come against Finn Balor. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is certainly interested in the match, though as he revealed during an appearance on "Sportskeeda," he's more interested in seeing if this is the start of Balor being a main event player or not.

"Well, we never know," Long said. "Finn does a great job, and he's been involved in a lot of good stuff. So we just never know. I hope so. I hope they're not just wasting him, you know what I mean? I hope this kind of moves him up in the ranks."

Long's hopes may come to fruition, as WWE is reportedly planning on giving Balor a sustained singles push as the promotion heads into 2025. Whether that push holds firm, and involves Balor capturing the World Heavyweight Title, remains to be seen. Winning the championship would give Balor his first World Title in WWE since the summer of 2016, when he defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, only to immediately vacate the title after suffering an injury.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription