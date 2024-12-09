AEW CEO Tony Khan Announces Big Holiday Donation To City Of Arlington, Texas

While AEW will be in Kansas City this Wednesday for "Dynamite: Winter is Coming," on Monday, the promotion descended upon Arlington, Texas, holding a kick-off event for tickets going on sale for AEW All In: Texas, set for next July. But after the festivities were over, AEW owner Tony Khan decided to give back to the children of Arlington before heading out of town.

Taking to X late Monday afternoon, Khan revealed that, with the help of their partner, Jazwares, AEW would be donating over 15,000 AEW action figures to Mission Arlington, which would then be distributed out to families in need of support. Khan closed the message by wishing Arlington citizens a Merry Christmas, from both AEW and Jazwares.

Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season! Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 9, 2024

Khan giving back to children during the holiday season is becoming a recurring theme for him. Last year, the AEW owner announced ahead of the last week of the first ever Continental Classic tournament that AEW would be partnering up with Toys for Tots for "Tournament for Tots," which sponsored the last week of C2 matches. As a result, over $1 million in toys were sent to kids during the holidays.

While it's unclear why the toy donation didn't coincide with this year's C2 tournament, it could be because there's still several matches that remain, unlike last year when the C2 was winding down. In fact, Continental Classic action will be in full force this upcoming Wednesday, when Claudio Castagnoli faces Will Ospreay, and Brody King battles Ricochet. Both matches represent action from the Gold League, with no Blue League matches announced for the show at this time.