Pro Wrestling Illustrated Names WWE's Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Top Tag Team Of 2024

There are some tell-tale signs of a year's fast-approaching end: a cold and chilly shift in weather, the frantic rush of holiday shopping, and the release of Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 100 lists. To close out 2024, Pro Wrestling Illustrated published their top tag teams of 2024, and in their fifth annual ranking of the global tag team wrestling scene, WWE's Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill led the rankings.

In their self-described "highly anticipated (and widely debated)" tag team ranking list, Pro Wrestling Illustrated has acknowledged 10 teams as the best in the professional wrestling game. Belair and Cargill led this year's rankings, and for good reason. Not only did the two claim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships multiple times, but they took home a victory at WrestleMania XL.

Just behind Belair and Cargill in the standings were the "WWE NXT" team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Frazer and Axiom also became multi-time tag champions, with two decently-long reigns as the NXT Tag Team Champions in the past year. NJPW's Bishamon, composed of Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, rounded out Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top three tag teams. Bishamon added two more IWGP Tag Team Championships to their resume during 2024, having now held the titles an impressive five times together.

The Young Bucks took fourth place in the tag team standings, Mikey Nichols and Shane Haste of NJPW's The Mighty Don't Kneel (TMDK) followed AEW's EVPs in fifth place, while Ace Austin and Chris Bey of ABC took sixth. AJPW's Saito Brothers, consisting of Jun and Rei Saito, were awarded seventh in the overall rankings and were followed by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Mei Seira and Suzu Suzuki of STARDOM's Crazy Star boasted a ninth-place ranking, and FTR rounded out the top ten rankings.