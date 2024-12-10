Karrion Kross Offers Public Apology To Fellow WWE Star

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross and The Final Testament waged their own kind of war against The New Day in WWE, with Kross attempting to bring out a darker side of the duo by driving a wedge between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. It may have taken some time, but it seems the campaign was successful, with both Woods and Kingston heading down a more aggressive path. Taking to social media platform X this morning, Kross shared some words for Kingston that harken back to their past feud.

I woke up this morning with a bit of guilt,

I just want to take a moment to do this publicly and apologize to @TrueKofi. I had him all wrong.

Right now is a great time to look inwards for everyone to do the same. Him and @AustinCreedWins banning together as brothers against the... — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) December 10, 2024

Kingston and Woods made a major statement on "WWE Raw" last week by turning on their longtime friend Big E. The wrestler was making his return to the show more than two years after breaking his neck and being forced to step back from wrestling, but his New Day allies informed Big E that he was no longer wanted. Kingston and Woods followed up their betrayal on last night's "Raw" by hijacking a camera and cutting a promo attempting to justify their actions, though the two were barely able to get any words out over the crowd's boos.

Since the formation of The Final Testament, Kross has been playing mind games with his opponents, often attempting to alienate them from friends or allies. Kross was particularly invested in Woods over the summer, and the feud has clearly had a lasting effect on both himself and Kingston.

The Final Testament are currently engaged in a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks, with Uncle Howdy taking issue with Kross and his tactics. While it wasn't a clean victory, last night's "Raw" saw Kross pin Howdy in a tag bout, marking the first time that the character has been put down for the three-count.