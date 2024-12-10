AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/7/24

It's beginning to feel like a long December for "AEW Collision." Last week, the Saturday program predictably drew the lowest number's in the show's year and a half history, thanks to being moved out of its normal 8 p.m. timeslot and into the late afternoon. But even back in its normal place this week, "Collision's" situation didn't seem to be that much better, with the show now up against the "NXT" PLE Deadline.

Sure enough, it was another instance of the WWE audience affecting "Collision." Wrestlenomics reports that the show drew 278K total viewers, and 0.07 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. One positive is the numbers for both categories were well up from last week's record low, with total viewership rising 93% from 144K, while 18-49 was up 133% from 0.03.

The good news ends there though, as "Collision" was still well down against the four week average, with total viewership falling 19% from 344K, while 18-49 was down 36% from 0.11. To make matters worse, the numbers represent the lowest "Collision" has ever done, in either total viewership or 18-49, in its normal timeslot since the show began airing in June 2023.

Those who did turn into "Collision" were at least treated to what was a well received show, drawing an 8.57 rating on Cagematch, the highest score for a "Collision" episode since February. "Collision" was built around three Continental Classic bouts, with Darby Allin defeating Komander in the Gold League, while Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher defeating Daniel Garcia and Kazuchika Okada in the Blue League. Fletcher's win was, in particular, noteworthy, with many calling it the upset of the tournament so far.