Tommy Dreamer Says This Show-Stealing WWE Raw Segment Gave Him 'Hope & Faith'

Last week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shocked the wrestling world when they turned heel and banished Big E from The New Day while marking the group's ten-year anniversary. Looking beyond that, though, many pundits raised an important question — could they be convincing heels once the dust from their bombshell settled? WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer admittedly wasn't sure if they could at first. After seeing how Woods and Kingston dealt with deafening boos on "WWE Raw" this week, Dreamer became more confident in them.

"What a wild ride they took us on in that segment," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "That segment for me stole the show, and like I said, gave me hope and faith, where also it was just like they know what they're doing. And by they, I would say WWE but also The New Day. They know what they're doing, how to be heels. I never saw it in Kofi. I saw it in Woods. There are times when things happen where it's a blessing in disguise.

"... The New Day, everything they did about that segment made them the hottest, newest act in the WWE. And kudos to them, for them."

The segment in reference began with Woods and Kingston refusing to answer questions from Cathy Kelley about their betrayal of Big E. With Woods hijacking a camera, the two then headed to the ring with the intention of addressing the WWE Universe themselves. As they attempted to explain themselves, however, the Wichita, Kansas audience showered them with boos and chants of "New Day sucks." Despite their brief claims of innocence, the crowd ultimately refused to listen to them, causing Woods and Kingston to leave the ring without a full explanation for their recent actions.

