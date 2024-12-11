WWE's Kevin Owens Torches Cody Rhodes Fan

Most people have packed away their Halloween decorations by now, but Kevin Owens still has the holiday on the brain. That's because a fan recently trolled Owens on X (formerly known as Twitter), taking aim at his ring attire and overall look, raising the ire of the former WWE Universal Champion.

"I've never seen someone say "Mom I wanna dress up as Kevin Owens for Halloween"," the fan said.

In an entertainment field where stars are probably coached on social media restraint, the post couldn't help but irk Owens, who replied with, "How much time do you spend listening to (or watching, apparently) other people's conversations with their mothers, you little weirdo creep? You're a perfect example of the damage that hair bleach can do to someone's brain over time."

Owens, who typically wrestles in shorts and whatever t-shirt of his is being sold at the time, is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes and his extravagant jacket for the WWE Undisputed Championship during the return broadcast of "Saturday Night's Main Event." It will mark NBC's first time airing the prime time WWE special since 2008. The original "Saturday Night's Main Event," which debuted in the '80s during the height of wrestling's first Golden Era, is credited with bringing WWE into more living rooms. To help harken back to those times, WWE is dipping deep into the nostalgia pool by bringing back 73-year-old Jesse "The Body" Ventura on commentary. Ventura's voice became synonymous with the WWE during the '80s and '90s, and his tandems with Gorilla Monsoon and Vince McMahon are remembered fondly.

The upcoming Rhodes/Owens match may serve as a blowoff of their feud, which kicked off with a rather innovative "fan-captured" footage angle. Owens assaulted Rhodes by his bus following WWE's October PLE, Bad Blood. But many believe Rhodes will carry an even bigger storyline into WrestleMania season.