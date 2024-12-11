Kofi Kingston Shares Disappointment With Fans In WWE Raw Audience

Last week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day turned heel for the first time in more than eight years, informing Big E that they have no desire to keep him around as a manager for the group. The duo followed that up on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" by trying to cut a promo on the crowd in Wichita, Kansas, though they couldn't get many words out due to a chorus of boos. Kingston has since posted on social media platform X, sharing his thoughts on the segment.

"I'm still so incredibly disappointed in the people of Wichita, Kansas for not letting us speak," Kingston wrote. "I'm also disappointed in the WWE Universe for your lack of sympathy on social media platforms. I really think that if you'd just hear us out, you'd change your minds."

During Monday's segment, Kingston and Woods were attempting to offer some justification for their actions, but fans will have to wait at least until next week to hear what The New Day has to say. In the meantime, WWE heels such as Karrion Kross have been publicly offering their support for the tag team's change of heart.

The group's rejection of their former ally was particularly effective because of the wrestler's absence over the last several years. Big E broke his neck in March 2022 and has yet to be cleared for an in-ring return. In the time since, Big E has spoken about the very real possibility that he may never wrestle again, for the sake of his own well-being. However, with the wrestler being worked back into TV storylines, there seems to be some hope that Big E's career will continue.