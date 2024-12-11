Kevin Owens Goes Off On WWE Champ Cody Rhodes' QB Nickname

It would be a lie to say that a long time ago, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes used to be friends, mainly because it wasn't that long ago. In fact, the duo were as tight as can be throughout the first part of 2024. That all changed when tension between the two over a match they had at Bash in Berlin, where Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Rhodes' brief alliance with the Bloodline led to the two falling out in October.

Now, with Owens set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed title at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, it seems like the two were never close at all. Owens sought to reinforce that feeling while appearing on "Muscle Memory," when he was asked about the three things he hates the most about Rhodes. Two of Owens' reasons revolved around Rhodes owning his own tour bus and being driven around by a chauffeur, as well as parents attempting to get younger fans to emulate Rhodes.

Alas, the number one reason Owens gave for despising his friend turned rival was over something related to Rhodes' attire.

"He had his own...he made his own tracksuit, like his own WWE tracksuit with the American Nightmare logo," Owens said. "And he had "QB" stitched on the breast, here, like "quarterback." He's going around telling people he was made quarterback of this era. Nobody's calling him the quarterback except himself."

The quarterback label has been something Rhodes has brought up in the past, as "The American Nightmare" has looked to solidify himself as WWE's top star. If Owens is able to dethrone Rhodes this Saturday, his push to be WWE's "quarterback" may have unintentionally come back to bite him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Muscle Memory" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription