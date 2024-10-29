Cody Rhodes Talks WrestleMania 41 Plans And Being WWE's 'Quarterback'

One would think that it couldn't get bigger for Cody Rhodes than WrestleMania 40, and understandably so. Not only did the two night event see Rhodes get in the ring with The Rock in tag team action, but it also saw his quest for the Undispiuted WWE Championship come to an end, after he finally defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two to capture the championship and "finish the story."

And yet, with WrestleMania 41 quickly approaching and Rhodes still in possession of the title, there's plenty of questions regarding how, or if, Rhodes and WWE can top themselves come this April in Las Vegas. During an interview with "The Schmo," Rhodes was asked about that directly.

"I mean, that's a question every year with WrestleMania, because it's always intent is to top the year prior," Rhodes said. "WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of what we do. It's the beginning and the end of our calendar year as WWE...it's all those things. WrestleMania 40, we finished the story. Now going into WrestleMania 41, we have to top it. Here's what I'll say, without giving anything away; I think what happens at WrestleMania 41 won't match up with a lot of the rumors you see out there. I think it'll be more unexpected and 100%, unequivocally, will top WrestleMania 40."

