Cody Rhodes Talks WrestleMania 41 Plans And Being WWE's 'Quarterback'
One would think that it couldn't get bigger for Cody Rhodes than WrestleMania 40, and understandably so. Not only did the two night event see Rhodes get in the ring with The Rock in tag team action, but it also saw his quest for the Undispiuted WWE Championship come to an end, after he finally defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two to capture the championship and "finish the story."
And yet, with WrestleMania 41 quickly approaching and Rhodes still in possession of the title, there's plenty of questions regarding how, or if, Rhodes and WWE can top themselves come this April in Las Vegas. During an interview with "The Schmo," Rhodes was asked about that directly.
"I mean, that's a question every year with WrestleMania, because it's always intent is to top the year prior," Rhodes said. "WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of what we do. It's the beginning and the end of our calendar year as WWE...it's all those things. WrestleMania 40, we finished the story. Now going into WrestleMania 41, we have to top it. Here's what I'll say, without giving anything away; I think what happens at WrestleMania 41 won't match up with a lot of the rumors you see out there. I think it'll be more unexpected and 100%, unequivocally, will top WrestleMania 40."
Rhodes Feels Good About WWE's Current Momentum
Rhodes also reflected a bit on his journey since WrestleMania 40, which has seen him continue to squabble with the Bloodline on occasion, this time under the leadership of Solo Sikoa instead of Reigns, while also defending against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and former friend turned enemy Kevin Owens. Rhodes admitted that there were times that he wondered if he was the right person to quarterback WWE, though the promotion's success suggests to him that the right call was made.
"Well the biggest thing is, after WrestleMania, you wonder 'Am I worthy of holding this strap?'" Rhodes said. "'Am I going to be able to carry the company, or be the quarterback of the company as they say?' And right out of the gate, leaving WrestleMania 40, we went to Lyon, France. We did Backlash, we had a record arena gate, we've since had more record arena gates. And just from that metric, you've got to feel good. It's kind of like that job assurance, like 'Okay, we're doing good as a team. I'm doing good as a champion.' There was no dip this year after WrestleMania. It's really only been going onwards and upwards. And having it in Vegas again, it's as big as it can possibly be."
