WCW Alum Konnan Assesses Mother Wayne's AEW Role

Former WCW star Konnan is not a fan of Mother Wayne and doesn't understand what she adds to The Patriarchy faction.

Mother Wayne, the storyline name of Shayna Wayne, is the mother of former AEW World Trios Champion Nick Wayne, and the wife of the late Buddy Wayne. Mother Wayne was added to The Patriarchy group last year, which is led by Christian Cage, with her joining the group after she and Nick feuded with Cage. Konnan, on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, stated that she doesn't bring anything to the table.

"I have nothing against Mother Wayne, I'm just hating not stating, but she really doesn't add anything to that group," said Konnan. "She adds nothing to that group in my opinion, and does nothing."

Fellow panelist Disco Inferno agreed with Konnan, stating one major issue with her being involved in the group. "She's too big. She like towers over all the wrestlers ... she's bigger than Nick Wayne," said Disco.

The Patriarchy, which originally consisted of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, brought in Mother Wayne to the group last December after she attacked Adam Copeland. The group added a new member earlier this year as Kip Sabian joined the faction after he saved Cage from being attacked by HOOK. The Patriarchy is in an ongoing feud with the former FTW Champion, who ambushed Cage on the December 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

