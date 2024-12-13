Sabu Explains RVD's Lack Of Physicality At NXT ECW Show

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has made a few appearances on WWE television in recent months but hasn't wrestled in a match since his return. His former rival and friend Sabu has disclosed the reason why RVD didn't get physical in the ring.

Sabu and RVD, who wrestled against each other and teamed together during their time in ECW, are good friends, with Sabu revealing in a recent appearance on "Covalent TV" that he talks often to RVD. He also stated that the reason why RVD couldn't wrestle in WWE was because he was injured.

"I still talk to him almost every day now. I talked to him every day [for the] last two weeks. Ever since he did the arena show on 'NXT.' He was hurt so he couldn't wrestle," said Sabu.

RVD first appeared on "NXT" during the October 29 edition of the show, where he featured in a segment with "NXT" GM Ava, announcing that he would appear on the ECW-themed "NXT" in November. He saved Je'Von Evans during the November 6 "NXT," following which he promised that he had unfinished business on the brand and that he would return to wrestle. The Hall of Famer has made a few appearances on WWE television over the last year but hasn't wrestled in the promotion for a decade, having last wrestled against Seth Rollins in August 2014.

The ECW legend's last match came in April 2024 on "AEW Rampage," where he won a four-way match involving Lee Johnson, Komander, and Isiah Kassidy.

