Jim Ross Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires, Whether He'll Sign A New One

It's hard to imagine pro wrestling without Jim Ross. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator has earned a paycheck in the wrestling business for nearly half a century. But at 72 years old, many fans wonder how many matches he has left to call. Speaking on an episode of "Grilling JR," Ross revealed his latest AEW contract expires in August 2025 but mentioned his current schedule could allow him to keep going, as long as Tony Khan and AEW agree.

"I don't have any sense or feeling that I'm not gonna be kept," Ross said. "'Cause at the schedule I do, I can maintain that for years to come. And I'm not saying that in a braggadocious fashion. This is what I do. This is what I was born to do. And as long as my heart is beating, and I'm healthy — and right now I'm healthier than I've ever been."

The barbecue connoisseur's optimism contradicts statements he made in March when Ross suggested his current AEW contract could be his last in wrestling. While he claims to feel "healthier than ever," the Oklahoma native's recent medical history begs to differ. Ross was treated for a bout of skin cancer in 2021, was hospitalized twice this year with flu-related symptoms, and continues to manage Bell's Palsy, though he's demonstrated a tremendous tenacity to keep working through it all.

Despite his enthusiasm, many fans can't help but notice the occasional mental lapses and faux paus Ross has shown on the mic, such as a seemingly endless inability to remember Bryan Danielson's name. JR's last major medical episode was a hip replacement in the fall. He did express annoyance that he was still in considerable discomfort, noting he expected to be pain-free by now.