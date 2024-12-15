Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Feels Bad For AEW's Thunder Rosa

On this past Wednesday's special edition of "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming," fans were enthusiastically surprised to see Mariah May's past come back to haunt her when Toni Storm appeared in the show's closing moments. Storm, who has sent the "Timeless" one into retirement, and brought back the former hard-smashing, gold-carrying, flag-bearing persona from years past in Stardom, looks to recapture the AEW Women's World Championship for a historic fourth time. However, former Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, who sat at ringside during May's last title defense, refuses to sit in the corner, despite patiently waiting for her title challenge. Despite this, it might lean that way now that Storm is back in town.

On an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Rosa's co-anchor and Hall of Famer, Tommy Dreamer, said the he doesn't want to see Rosa in that predicament either. "[I] kind of feel bad for our very own Thunder Rosa because I thought Thunder Rosa was kind of maybe setting up in that top spot. Who knows? But yes, good to see Toni Storm," Dreamer commented.

Rosa, who put her fiery feud with Harley Cameron to bed, has 17 wins to five losses this year. She has not been in title contention since her defeat against Storm at AEW Dynasty this past April. Meanwhile, Storm, who many believe is going through a split personality phase comparable to the Three Faces of Foley or "Broken" Matt Hardy, is leaving fans on the edge of their seats about what she has planned up her sleeve. Since her return, Storm racked up a win over Cameron this past Friday on "AEW Rampage."

