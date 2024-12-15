AEW Star Jeff Jarrett Teases Championship Pursuits In 2025

At 57 years old, Jeff Jarrett still looks the part of a professional wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer keeps himself in great shape and has shown he can still hang with wrestlers half his age. But at this stage of his career, does Jarrett ever consider winning another championship? On his "My World" podcast, the former WCW and TNA World Heavyweight Champion addressed the possibility of going for more gold. He said that while the pursuit of a singles title seems unlikely, he expressed a casual interest in winning tag team gold with one of his cohorts, like Jay Lethal or Sonjay Dutt.

"I've had a couple of conversations," Jarrett said. "A championship with those two guys at this stage of my career, I don't even know if I could put it into words. But who knows? As far as singles and that kind of stuff, man, I have been blessed and I'm super proud of my body of work."

Jarrett, who is signed to Tony Khan's AEW as Director of Business Development, still laces them up occasionally when the opportunity arises. His last match, a lumberjack strap match with "Hangman" Adam Page in September, resulted in a loss, but he did notch two victories in August. Even a 15-minute loss to Bryan Danielson on August 7's "Dynamite" was well-received, underscoring Tony Khan's confidence in Jarrett as a performer. Khan has often displayed a fondness for veterans, as he was more than willing to book another seasoned pro, Dustin Rhodes, as a dual titleholder in Ring of Honor.

"My in-ring days I literally thought were numbered, not days, but years ago," Jarrett added. "And here we are, coming to the close of 2024, and I'm really looking forward to 2025 — and who knows, maybe sniff some gold in 2025 with those guys."



