AEW's Jeff Jarrett Details Coming Up With The Stroke For Finisher

Things change in professional wrestling all of the time. However, the one thing that will always remain the same is how to hit the last physical shot to capture a victory or the finisher. The finisher makes the wrestler, and when they bounce around from being a babyface to a heel or vice versa, the finisher has to match their attitude. Case in point for AEW's "Double J" Jeff Jarrett, who, over his illustrious 38-year career, has claimed wins over legends of the industry, whether it was striking them with a Jumping DDT, a Figure Four, or The Stroke. In a recent episode of his podcast "My World," Jarrett described how his third most recent finisher, The Stroke, became his trademark calling card.

"I'm not the biggest guy in the world, and there came a time in the WWF that they wanted a move – or we all kind of collectively," Jarrett began. "John Tenta, Golga, I think I was working with him, and Jack Lanza was the agent... [He said], 'Hey, man, I think you already know they kind of want you to come up with the 1-2-3.' I said, 'I've been thinking about it, and I want of kind of use this reverse Russian Leg Sweep, where the guy takes a face bump.' Lanza's like, 'S**t, I love it! Let me run it back.' I think he ran it up the flagpole and everybody kind of agreed to it. It was pretty simple; off and running. When we got to WCW, it weaved into a storyline, and then, as we say, the rest is history."

2024 has been a bright year for "The Last Outlaw." From celebrating seven years of sobriety to wrestling in memoriam of his late friend, Owen Hart, to being the pearls of wisdom to former AEW World Champions Bryan Danielson and "Hangman" Adam Page, Jarrett still has a lot of mileage left and more opponents to hit The Stroke on.

