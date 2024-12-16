Backstage Reason For Chelsea Green's WWE United States Championship Win

After six years of scratching, clawing, and having to work her way back to WWE following her release in 2021, Chelsea Green finally had her moment this past weekend, and made history while doing so. With a victory over Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event, Green became the first ever WWE Women's United States Champion, winning her first ever singles title in WWE and her first championship since holding the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven last year.

As for why Green was given the prestigious honor over the other women in the Women's US Title tournament, it appears to have largely stemmed from her body of work since returning to WWE. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer stated that Green's victory came from WWE wanting to reward her for getting over in the past year, despite being saddled with what Meltzer described as a "joke" character.

Upon re-signing with WWE in January 2023, Green took on what many believed to be a "Karen" spoof, mocking privileged white women. Whether it was the gimmick or other reasons, Green was stuck in the lower card of WWE's women's division for the next several months, before winning the Women's Tag Titles with Deville in July. Despite the renewed success, Green has kept the same persona throughout her second WWE run, and slowly has earned praise from fans and pundits, such as "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray.

Separate from her gimmick, Green's win was perhaps made sweeter by the fact that it came over Michin. The duo had a brief rivalry during the fall, which saw Green defeat Michin in a regular match, before the latter got revenge by defeating Green in a Dumpster match.