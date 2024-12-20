Bully Ray Questions AEW Boss Tony Khan's Decision-Making And Logic

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has questioned AEW CEO Tony Khan's booking, stating that some of Khan's booking is illogical.

AEW has been under criticism over the last week for having Toni Storm wrestle on "AEW Rampage," just a few days following her return. Many on social media as well as those in the pro wrestling business have pondered why Khan decided to book Storm on a show that is going to be pulled off the air soon. Ray, during a recent edition of "Busted Open," divulged into the topic and stated that he doesn't have answers as to why it was done, touching upon the broader questions over Khan's booking.

"I get so many tweets asking me, 'Bubba, why are they doing this?' I don't know," said Ray about the reason why Storm featured on "Rampage." "I don't have the answers to these questions because I don't understand — I don't get the mentality."

Ray further stated that he doesn't quite understand why Khan does certain things, calling his decisions illogical.

"We will never understand the way Tony goes about things because of the way we were brought up in the wrestling business. It doesn't make sense to us; it's not logical. But, in order to under Tony, you have to think illogically," said the WWE legend. "Illogically to us because when he does, makes logical sense to him and the way his brain works. It doesn't make sense to us."

Reports since her appearance on "Rampage," where she defeated Harley Cameron, have suggested that some personnel behind the scenes in AEW were not pleased to see Storm on the show. Ray, who has previously criticized Khan's booking as a "grip it and rip it" style, recently offered to be the booker of AEW, asserting that he and Khan would be able to work better to make the product better.

