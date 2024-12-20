Riddle Discusses His 'Unfinished Business' With Randy Orton And WWE

Matt Riddle's program with Randy Orton never received the kind of blowoff that WWE aims to deliver with most of their storylines. During an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Riddle expressed a sense of incompleteness regarding his time in RK-Bro, which was cut short due to Orton's numerous injuries and Riddle's eventual release from the company.

"I wish I would've been able to finish the run with Randy," the former United States Champion said. "When we first started teaming up, he got COVID and was out for a couple months. He had it really bad. And then with the injuries, he had to take weeks off here and there. ... RK-Bro has some untied ends, some loose ends if you will, and it would nice to finish that. Even if it's just me getting punted and I leave, whatever. It'd be nice to put a period at the end of it." Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023, stemming at least partially from an incident at JFK Airport in which he consumed too many alcoholic beverages.

The former MMA welterweight made headlines after going on a tirade and accusing an officer with the New York Port Authority of misconduct, though an investigation found no evidence to support Riddle's claim. The incident was said to be one of several behavioral snafus that WWE had been tallying against Riddle, who already had two wellness policy violations on his record. "At the end of the day, things happen," Riddle said of his rollercoaster WWE career. "Honestly, people would probably yell at me, but I wouldn't change it for the world." Despite their unfinished storyline, Riddle added that he and Orton remain on good terms and communicate often. "Me and Randy are still friends. He texts me and messages me all the time. And that feels good enough."

