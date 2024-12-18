Bully Ray Conjures Angle Where Paul Heyman's Favor To CM Punk Leads To Big WWE Return

Much like Gretchen Wieners tried to make "fetch" happen, Bully Ray is trying to make CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 happen. The two-time Hall of Famer thought up the idea earlier this week on "Busted Open Radio," citing the favor Paul Heyman promised Punk in return for Punk helping out The Bloodline in WarGames as a way to put Punk in title contention.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open," Bully continued to workshop the idea into an angle that made sense. And after much discussion with Dave LaGreca, he came up with one scenario.

"Royal Rumble comes down to Punk and Seth [Rollins] or Punk and Roman [Reigns]," Bully said. "Paul trips one of them. This is so idiotic and simple. Paul trips one of them, they take a face bump, they get up, they turn around. 'What did you just do?' Punk eliminates them. He [Heyman] returned the favor."

A few minutes later, Bully came up with another way to get to Rhodes-Punk, one that had Heyman helping Punk win the Rumble with an assist of a returning star.

"Last two guys in the ring [at the Rumble are] Punk and Seth," Bully said. "'Oh my god, what's going to happen?' Here comes Paul Heyman, and then guess who's music hits right after that? Brock Lesnar. Here comes the Beast. The place is going to absolutely s**t itself. Brock comes in, goes right after Seth, throws Seth out. Turns around, walks right at Punk, walks right past Punk, and jumps over the top rope himself. A complete mercenary."

Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since he was identified as the wrestler mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, whiched alleged McMahon promised Lesnar sexual favors from Grant, in order to secure Lesnar re-signing with WWE.

