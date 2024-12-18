Report: WWE Production Head Lee Fitting Was Fired By ESPN Over Misconduct Allegations

Earlier this year, WWE announced that it had hired former ESPN executive Lee Fitting to serve as the wrestling promotion's new Head of Media and Production, with a wave of noticeable changes to the company's shows taking place in the weeks after. Though Fitting has an impressive resume, a new report from The Athletic alleges that he also has a checkered past.

Fitting was fired by ESPN after reportedly displaying a pattern of inappropriate behavior at work, often involving women. Based on interviews with many current or former ESPN employees who worked with Fitting, the executive had a habit of making sexual or demeaning jokes, fostered an environment that encouraged others to do the same, and alienated those who pushed back.

Numerous examples of Fitting's behavior were presented, including allegations that Fitting instructed "College GameDay" production crew members to look for "hot women" in the crowd that they could put on TV, asked an ESPN employee if they'd like to get a hotel room with him, and continuously commented on the physical appearance of co-workers. Company employees described the environment under Fitting as resembling the culture of a college fraternity.

In 2023, an ESPN human resources investigation was initiated into Fitting, and he was fired in August of that year. The executive responded to today's report through a representative, denying some of the allegations while ignoring others.

The story comes as WWE remains in the midst of its own sexual misconduct scandal, with former employee Janel Grant filing a civil lawsuit against the promotion and former executives Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Grant alleges that she was a victim of sex trafficking, coercion, and assault. In addition to the pending civil case, there is an ongoing federal investigation into McMahon that has yet to see resolution. WWE declined to comment on The Athletic's report.