Braun Strowman Reflects On Career During 10-Year WWE Anniversary

In the early 2010s, Braun Strowman was primarily known for his involvement in strongman competitions. By 2013, however, his professional life took a turn as WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry helped him get his foot into the door of WWE, where he eventually signed to. Since then, Strowman has largely dedicated himself to professional wrestling, most recently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his official pro debut.

"Internet says I had my first ever wrestling match in front of a crowd ten years ago," Strowman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside photographs of him wrestling his debut opponent, Chad Gable. "What a hell of a ride. Here's to ten more freaking years."

Strowman's first crowd-included match took place at a "WWE NXT" live event in Jacksonville, Florida on December 19, 2014, in which he faced Chad Gable. The future WWE Universal Champion emerged victorious over Gable there, as well as the following night in Lakeland. Fast forward to June 2024, the two met in singles competition yet again, this time on "WWE Raw," with Strowman picking up the win after nailing his smaller opponent with a powerslam. Photos from this match are also included in Strowman's post, one of which shows Gable falling to the mat, while another sees Strowman standing tall post-victory.

WWE released Strowman in June 2021. Just over a year later, though, he returned to the company, laying waste to all the competitors involved in a fatal-four-way tag bout. Most recently, he rejoined the "SmackDown" brand as a part of the "transfer window" opened ahead of WWE's debut on Netflix.