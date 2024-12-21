Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Raw Tag Champs Have Bigger Story With This Team

There's a new catchphrase making its rounds around The Judgment Day's clubhouse that some (but not all) of its members are actively adhering to: "When you listen to Finn, you win." And to the surprise of Finn Balor, alongside his protégé, JD McDonagh, that advice landed them on the losing side of their WWE World Tag Team Title main event match against The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar), on this week's "WWE Raw." Predicting this would happen, Tommy Dreamer was happy that their comeback turned golden after countless setbacks for the War Raiders, including career-defining injuries. Now that new champions are leading the forge, this will open the doors for new challengers, and Dreamer has his sights set on who that might be soon.

"The bigger story will be The New Day ... and The War Raiders," Dreamer predicted on "Busted Open After Dark." "You already have strong babyfaces in your new Tag Team Champions. So, I think everything looks really, really good for the New Day. Looks really, really good for the War Raiders."

In past weeks, the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods went from being the most beloved tag team in WWE history to becoming the most loathed by both the audience and their peers backstage. On their 10th anniversary celebration, Kingston and Woods cut the cord with Big E, who has been away from the group and in-ring action due to rehabilitation from a neck injury in 2022. In October, the New Day punched their ticket to face the War Raiders as part of the Number One Contenders Tournament Final for the spot to main event this past Monday. Unfortunately, their efforts did not seal the opportunity to become the next champions, but a new year might present the New Day with new success, making them 13-time champions.

