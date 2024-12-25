Tony Khan Discusses Young AEW Stars Who Can Become Face Of Promotion

In the present day, the likes of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone are often regarded as the faces of All Elite Wrestling. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, many other names have the potential to earn the same distinction in the future.

"Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter are developing a rivalry and we just saw Jamie Hayter have a great match with Willow [Nightingale on AEW Collision]. I think Willow Nightingale's a force in the company for years to come... I think all three of those women would be at the forefront of that conversation about faces of the company for the future and the present of AEW," Khan told "The Five Star Podcast."

In further analyzing the AEW roster, Khan admitted that there were several young stars that he believed had the potential to lead AEW. Three of them are already considered top stars, but due to their youthful ages (28, 31, and 29, respectively), Khan is confident that they can steer the direction of AEW for many more years to come.

"Look at for example MJF, Will Ospreay, and Toni Storm, all of them are very young people that have accomplished so much in wrestling," Khan said. "You have MJF and Toni Storm that have been great world champions in AEW. Will Ospreay is one of the greatest International wrestlers ever and a two-time AEW International Champion and on a great run in the Continental Classic right now. Those are all top people."

Currently, MJF finds himself in line to face his friend-turned-foe Adam Cole at AEW Worlds End. Meanwhile, Toni Storm has returned to television with an apparent loss of memory of her entire AEW run, which began in 2022. Elsewhere, Ospreay is in the midst of the 2024 Continental Classic, most recently taking a loss to Ricochet on "AEW Collision."

