Bully Ray Says He's Not On Board With This AEW Storyline 'At All'

When he's not trying to murder his co-workers, Jon Moxley is likely rooting for AEW's success in private. Tony Khan's promotion, which revitalized the former Dean Ambrose after months of malaise in WWE, is portraying him as a monster heel hell-bent on tearing down AEW. But wrestling veteran Bully Ray said he's not a fan of the direction Moxley's character has taken. Ray suggested too many fans still want to cheer him, and tried to support this claim on "Busted Open Radio."

"Nobody wants to hate Jon Moxley," Ray asserted. "He's a guy that spills blood for the company, he busts his a**, he does all this different stuff ... oh, by the way, he's married to Renee [Paquette], and everybody loves Renee. The whole Moxley heel crew, I just don't think it's clicking for many people."

Ray argued that Moxley's current heel persona isn't the right fit for a performer whose strength lies in his organic connection to the fans. He suggested Moxley would've been better in a babyface role against somebody else trying to do the same things.

"Jon can't be the guy who's trying to bury AEW," Ray suggested. "If Jon Moxley doesn't approve of what AEW is right now, or what AEW has turned into, why should I believe in AEW? At the end of the day, I'm a Jon Moxley fan. He was a babyface. I liked him. Now he's gone down a different path, a path that he feels is justified, and he's telling me the place is a**-backwards ... Why shouldn't I believe him?"

At World's End, Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship in a four-way match against Orange Cassidy, Adam Page, and Jay White. But he already notched a different type of victory against them on December 18's "Dynamite," when his trio of opponents teamed up in a six-man tag loss to the Death Riders.