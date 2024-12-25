WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Discusses Mt. Everest Aspirations Of AEW's Darby Allin

In April 2025, Darby Allin will begin his ascension up Mount Everest, which reaches an elevation upwards of 29,000 feet. Naturally, this aspiration has caused concern amongst the wrestling community, as Allin faces both a lofty climb and the frosty weather conditions of the mountain. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, however, has full confidence in the two-time AEW TNT Champion.

"I believe he can do it," Long said on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge." "... Another thing you got to remember, this is the first time ever. Nobody [in pro wrestling] never done this."

When discussing the possibilities of how Allin or AEW may document this journey up Mount Everest, Long initially suggested the idea of sending a drone up there as well. "You can also strap a camera to him," Long said. "You can mic him and camera him all at the same time, brother. He can talk to you and everything as he's climbing."

Next year marks Allin's second attempt at conquering Mt. Everest. The AEW star originally intended to scale it in the spring of 2024, but an untimely foot injury prevented him from doing so. Allin has since bounced back from that — in addition to being hit by a bus – and resumed his Everest training as well as his in-ring work.

Wrestling-wise, Allin is competing in the 2024 Continental Classic, with six points currently to his name after securing wins over Will Ospreay and Komander in the Gold League. On the December 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he will take on Ricochet.

