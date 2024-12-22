Matt Hardy Reacts To Ethan Page Using His Twist Of Fate Move In WWE

In his quest to potentially become NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page took a page of the playbook belonging to The Hardy Boyz, specifically by hitting a Twist of Fate on the current champion Tony D'Angelo during their title match on "WWE NXT." During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy shared his reaction to seeing this, noting that he had given Page prior permission to use the move.

"He texted me that day just like out of respect like 'Hey, I'm thinking about doing this and maybe doing the Twist in my match.' I said 'Yeah, of course man, go nuts. I'm totally happy with you doing it,'" Matt recalled. "Because even at the end of the day the way it works if someone uses it and they don't beat them, then I just do it better. It works for me every time. I was cool with that and I wish nothing but the best for him.

"I'm just so proud of him. I'm so happy for him because he's living his dream. There were so many people that doubted him at AEW. He never got that chance to fully flourish like he could."

Prior to signing with WWE in the spring of 2024, Page spent three years under the banner of AEW. This run included a notable feud that saw Hardy and Private Party pitted against Page and stablemates from The Firm. In WWE, Page most recently attacked Je'Von Evans on "NXT" after "The Young OG"' had tried to uplift his spirits.

