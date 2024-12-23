Sonjay Dutt Says To Keep An Eye On Rising AEW Star

Sonjay Dutt has plenty to keep himself busy in AEW, between hanging out with pals Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Satnam Singh, and his role as one of AEW's top producers. Due to that, Dutt is in prime position to see not only who and what is working with the AEW audience at the moment, but who has the potential to really break out as 2024 crosses into 2025.

When asked that very question during a recent interview with "Mike Jones," Dutt's answer is one that will likely be the same for many AEW fans.

"The first person that comes to my mind is Kyle Fletcher," Dutt said. "I've been a big proponent and fan of Kyle's progression over the last couple of years. You know, from the day he first set foot here in AEW, as part of the United Empire with Aussie and Will, you fast forward that to today in 2024, the type of man that he is, not just in the ring but outside the ring, he has matured immensely.

"His star is rising day by day. Victories over Ospreay, victories over Okada. You can't really put a price tag on that, and I think all of that...and you know, he's gotten himself in incredible shape. The guy's over 6'0 tall, he's in his 20s...to me, he's not just the future of AEW, but I think he's the future of pro wrestling."

Long considered a blue chip talent, Fletcher has taken off in the latter half of 2024, with the aforementioned victories over Ospreay and Okada in the last month. Fletcher is also currently leading the Blue League in the Continental Classic tournament, and can secure a semi-finals appearance with a victory over Daniel Garcia this Wednesday on "Dynamite on 34th Street."

