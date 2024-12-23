Ric Flair Predicts That This Former WWE Star Will Return To The Company

Money is always a factor in determining where a wrestler wants to work, but other factors — such as schedule, creative freedom, and even the quality of opponents — can also weigh into that decision. When AEW signed former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks earlier this year, expectations were high, especially considering the deal made her the highest-paid woman in wrestling history. But some say Banks, now going by Mercedes Mone, has underdelivered during her time in AEW. On "Busted Open Radio," Ric Flair concurred with the show's co-hosts that you're only as good as the opponents you're fed. Pointing to a lack of starpower elsewhere in the women's division, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Banks may wish to return to WWE one day where the better opponents are.

"She has that mindset that she can do whatever she wants to do, because she's that good," Flair said of Mone, whom he still referred to as Sasha Banks. "It's the truth. I think that ultimately she'll end up back in the WWE."

Flair put Mone in the upper echelon of performers who can "stay on top" for 10 years or more, likening her to Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Randy Orton.

"If you look at the last 10 years, what Sasha's been able to do... name the guys who can stay on top for 10 years," he said. "Never take a step back. Always in the main event. Whether they're winning or losing, they're in the main event."

Mone has spent much of 2024 picking up wins against mid-card talent. Mone defeated Dr. Britt Baker, arguably the company's second-biggest female star, in their one and only showdown at All In London 2024. Many believe the matchup lacked the buildup it deserved. Meanwhile, Mone does not have a match on AEW's next pay-per-view, World's End, as of this writing.