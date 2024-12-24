Sonjay Dutt Details Managing AEW Giant

AEW star Sonjay Dutt has opened up about being the manager of Satnam Singh in the promotion, and how the rookie wrestler is getting help from all corners.

Dutt, in his recent interaction with Mike Jones, discussed how he became the manager of Satnam Singh, stating that he had initially envisioned having a backstage role in AEW. The former TNA star said that Khan asked him if he would be interested in the manager role after initially joining AEW as a producer.

"Tony Khan kind of presented this opportunity to [me], he said, 'Hey, would you like to manage your best friend and this Indian giant at 7 foot 4 inches?' I was very taken aback because, you know, part of our initial discussions was, 'Hey man, I'm not a performer anymore. My value is behind the camera,'" said Dutt. "He saw it a different way and I want to thank him for that, having that foresight and kind of just seeing things from a 360-degree angle that Tony had, putting the three of us together initially. I thought it was the greatest thing for not just Jay, but obviously Satnam who, we've kind of taken under our wing. Yeah, man, the last two years have been quite a whirlwind, from going from an in-ring performer to this stooge manager role that I have now."

Dutt had a brief stint with WWE as a producer, before joining AEW in 2021, where he has joined forces with former TNA stars like Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.