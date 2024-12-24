Sonjay Dutt Details Managing AEW Giant
AEW star Sonjay Dutt has opened up about being the manager of Satnam Singh in the promotion, and how the rookie wrestler is getting help from all corners.
Dutt, in his recent interaction with Mike Jones, discussed how he became the manager of Satnam Singh, stating that he had initially envisioned having a backstage role in AEW. The former TNA star said that Khan asked him if he would be interested in the manager role after initially joining AEW as a producer.
"Tony Khan kind of presented this opportunity to [me], he said, 'Hey, would you like to manage your best friend and this Indian giant at 7 foot 4 inches?' I was very taken aback because, you know, part of our initial discussions was, 'Hey man, I'm not a performer anymore. My value is behind the camera,'" said Dutt. "He saw it a different way and I want to thank him for that, having that foresight and kind of just seeing things from a 360-degree angle that Tony had, putting the three of us together initially. I thought it was the greatest thing for not just Jay, but obviously Satnam who, we've kind of taken under our wing. Yeah, man, the last two years have been quite a whirlwind, from going from an in-ring performer to this stooge manager role that I have now."
Dutt had a brief stint with WWE as a producer, before joining AEW in 2021, where he has joined forces with former TNA stars like Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
Dutt on Satnam Singh being helped by veterans in the AEW locker room
Satnam Singh, who is still in his early years in pro wrestling, has the opportunity to work with one of the greatest giants in pro wrestling history, Paul Wight, which Sonjay Dutt touched upon during the interview as well. The former basketball star has also benefitted from learning from another veteran with years of experience in the business, Jeff Jarrett, who has exposed Singh to the world of independent wrestling.
"We're very fortunate to have a guy like Paul Wight in our locker room, who has really taken a liking to Satnam. Satnam is getting this, you know, this crazy amalgamation of all these all these veteran voices and perspectives. So, you know, he's really kind of soaking it in," said Dutt. "Jeff [Jarrett] is really taking him under the wing, in the respect of taking him on the road and showing him what the real pro wrestling world, which is the independents, and that grind and that hustle that he never experienced that we did."
Singh is the current AAA World Tag Team Champion, his first title in pro wrestling, which he holds alongside the former Jinder Mahal. Singh won the title at Triplemanaa XXXII in August, and his showing at the event impressed his mentor Jeff Jarrett, who sees great talent in the giant.