Backstage News On Lee Fitting's Status During WWE Raw Amid Controversy

Many fans are still getting used to the unfamiliar sight of seeing credits at the end of WWE's TV shows. For several weeks now, WWE has been keen to let fans know that what they've just watched was deliberately produced and not just spontaneous chaos. "Produced by Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting" is now seen in the closing moments of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but those with a discerning eye may have noticed Fitting's name was absent from December 23's "Raw."

This detail, while extremely minor, is still somewhat notable because it comes amid reports of misconduct against Fitting while he worked for ESPN. Last week, The Atlantic raised questions about whether WWE was aware of the circumstances surrounding Fitting's ESPN departure, or, if they did know, deliberately chose to overlook it. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said he believed that the removal of Fitting's name was a conscious decision on WWE's part, but wasn't convinced it had any significance.

"There's nothing new," Meltzer said. "The company hasn't said anything ... but just that fact alone tells you that something has changed. Even if it's just that they don't want that name shown on the screen right now." WWE hired Fitting as the company's new Head of Media and Production back in January. The timing is notable given Vince McMahon's resignation over similar allegations. Still, Meltzer was quick to point out that nothing has changed internally regarding Fitting's situation. "That doesn't mean that he's gone or anything," Meltzer said about the omission of his name. "Obviously, if he was, I think the word would get out very quick." One veteran who isn't a fan of running credits at the end of wrestling shows is Kevin Nash, who previously bemoaned WCW for doing the same thing during the Monday Night War.