AEW Dynamite On 34th Street 12/25/2024: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

On the December 18 episode of "Dynamite," there was a bit of concern about Ricochet being made to look like a fool. I mean, getting absolutely dunked on by the Hurt Syndicate *and* Swerve Strickland in the span of two hours isn't great for the ego, and to the sympathetic viewer, his antics last week could very well have read as the beginnings of a burial.

I'm proud to announce that Ricochet not only is going to Worlds End semifinals, but he is going to Worlds End semifinals as the 2024 Continental Classic Gold League's winner, with ten Classic points.

While I understood (and continue to understand) that Ricochet's clownish persona was not becoming of the serious threat we hoped he'd be once he jumped ship to Jacksonville, I think that — in this situation — the match results speak more to a company's faith in a performer than their creative vision. If this clownish creative handling of Ricochet was truly a burial, then I don't think Tony Khan would've put Ricochet over veritable AEW draws like Claudio Castagnoli and Will Ospreay. He definitely wouldn't have trusted Ricochet to go toe-to-toe with Kazuchika Okada, who is not only the reigning Continental Champion but is widely considered to be one of the best in the professional wrestling sphere. Sure, Ricochet might sound a little bit too much like Drake right now, but he is being booked to win matches. He is being booked to win matches that have championship implications.

I will say that Ricochet's time draw finish against Darby Allin is a bit disappointing, and it does come off as a bit weird considering his (however dubious) pinfall victory against Ospreay on the December 21 episode of "AEW Collision." I do kind of wish he had been allowed to finish out his performances in this year's Gold League with a dominant finish, much like Kyle Fletcher did with his whopping total of twelve points. If you're going to have Ricochet win, why not do it by a larger margin? That criticism, however, becomes less pertinent when you consider the big picture: Ricochet is getting this monumental opportunity after he was made to look like a bumbling idiot just seven days ago. We should be glad that he is being given an opportunity he, arguably, has never had before on mainstream Western wrestling programming.

Do I think that Ricochet is going to best Okada come Worlds End? While I want to remain hopeful, I don't think that is a realistic prediction. However, even if Ricochet is snubbed of gold come Saturday, you can't deny the quality of his performances in this year's Continental Classic. His first match in the Continental Classic ended in a clean loss to Castagnoli, and he has risen from the ashes to win the entire thing. Even if Ricochet is being booked as a heel, it is still inspiring and almost wholesome to see him bounce back.

Next order of business: getting rid of last week's awful graph paper suit.

Written by Angie Phu