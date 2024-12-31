Tommy Dreamer Thinks This WWE Star Should Have Won Women's Intercontinental Championship

Tommy Dreamer believes that former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya deserved to progress to the final and win the Women's Intercontinental title.

Veteran women's star Natalya was involved in a first-round triple threat match in the women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, where she and Alba Fyre lost to Iyo Sky on the December 23 edition of "WWE Raw." Following the match, a distraught Natalya expressed her disappointment on social media, which Dreamer touched upon on "Busted Open."

"As for Nattie, I thought she had a great appearance, great showing, kind of stole the show, and I'm the biggest Nattie fan," said Dreamer. "I agree with her [tweet] — would've loved to see Nattie win this, be the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. I thought it would've added to her already first ballot Hall of Fame, and she looks good — she looks actually better than ever — and she works her ass off."

Dreamer discussed how Natalya winning the title would've been a great moment, stating that it would've been a just reward for the work she has put in throughout her career. He believes that Natalya deserved to receive the accolades, like Chelsea Green did after she won the Women's United States title.

"It's such a moment if this woman wins," said Dreamer. "It would've been a great feel-good moment, and again, if it's a first — Chelsea [Green], even though she's a heel got a massive babyface pop — and it should've gone to Nattie as well."

The ECW Original said that he wanted Natalya to win not because he likes her, but due to her long WWE career and the history she has in the promotion. In the Women's Intercontinental title tournament, Sky will face off against Lyra Valkyria in the semis, while Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark will battle it out in the other semi-final.

