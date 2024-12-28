AEW Worlds End 2024 Full & Final Card

All Elite Wrestling will end its calendar year with the second annual Worlds End pay-per-view, emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. In total, eight contests have been announced for the main card (Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey, Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall, and an eight-man tag team match pitting The Outrunnerrs and Top Flight against Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Murder Machines will all take place on the 90-minute Zero Hour kickoff show), three of which revolve around the Continental Classic and the namesake championship. The rest will see several other titles defended, including the AEW World Championship, and a battle for the coveted AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Heading into Worlds End, Kazuchika Okada reigns as the Continental Champion. That, however, could change as he has to overcome not one, but two matches to ensure his exit as champion. The Continental Championship will be raised in the finals of the 2024 Continental Classic – a two league, round-robin tournament featuring 12 of AEW's hottest stars. The semi-finals of the tournament will see Blue League winner Kyle Fletcher take on the Gold League's second place finisher Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, the Gold League's top performer, Ricochet, will face Okada, who placed second in the Blue League. The victors of these respective semi-final matchups will then advance to the finals, where the Continental Championship will be on the line.

Within the AEW women's division, Mariah May will defend her AEW Women's Championship against "La Mera Mera" Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight, with Rosa's father sitting in the front row. Elsewhere, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander look to outdo themselves after setting the record for the longest women's match in AEW history at Full Gear. Like their previous encounter, Mone's championship will also be on the line.