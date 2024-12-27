Michin Calls This WWE NXT Star Her Ideal Partner For Chasing Women's Tag Team Titles

Heading into 2025, "WWE SmackDown" star Michin is focused on winning her first title in WWE, whether it be the Women's United States, WWE Women's, or perhaps even the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Michin was specifically asked who her ideal partner would be in a hypothetical tag team title chase. According to Michin, there is no person more fitting than a certain "WWE NXT" star.

"Jaida Parker, I think me and her could really run amuck together," Michin said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michin noted that she sees a bit of herself in Jaida Parker, especially as both have competed in multiple hardcore style matches this year. On two occasions, Michin and Parker collided with each other. The first came in the NXT Women's North American Championship ladder match at "NXT" Battleground, when Michin pushed Parker off of one of the ladders. The second came in the form of a Street Fight on "NXT" in which Parker emerged victorious, courtesy of a hip attack.

Despite their run-ins, Michin and Parker have seemingly maintained a mutual level of respect for one another, with the latter previously noting that the former "brought the beast out" of her. Currently, Michin resides on the "SmackDown" brand, coming off a loss to Chelsea Green at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Parker is also attempting to bounce back after her loss against Lola Vice at "NXT" Deadline. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by Bianca Belair and Naomi after the latter stepped up to take the place of an injured Jade Cargill.