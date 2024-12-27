Tony Schiavone Praises Recent AEW Venue, Hopes They Return Every Year Going Forward

AEW Worlds End is right around the corner, and those who watched the go-home episodes of "AEW Collision" and "AEW Dynamite" saw the company ramp up the anticipation for their final event of the year in one of wrestling's most iconic venues. The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City played host to "Christmas Collision," "Dynamite on 34th Street," and ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view on December 20, with the final episode of "AEW Rampage" also being taped there. All of the shows were widely praised. On his "What Happened When?" podcast, AEW's Tony Schiavone was asked if the success of the weekend in the legendary building would lead to the company making it an annual part of the AEW calendar.

"I'd like to think so," Schiavone responded. "I didn't know what to expect because I had never been there before, but of course I knew about wrestling events being there, and of course ECW being there. I thought we had a great crowd, I thought we had a crowd that was responsive to everything that we did, and regardless of what I had heard about 'well it's a very small venue and there's not many rooms to be able to gather in, and not many locker room space,' it worked. It worked for all of us on many, many levels ... so a long answer to what you're asking; yes. I think it's something that we can do every year."

Schiavone also noted that it was a special weekend for him, as his wife was able to spend time with their grandkids while he worked the Hammerstein Ballroom shows, adding another reason to why he would love to make AEW's Christmas trip to New York City a yearly tradition.

Please credit "What Happened When?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.