NIkki Cross Shares Wyatt Sicks Pics From WWE Show At MSG

After making their first haunting entrance on "WWE Raw" in June, the evocative Wyatt Sicks remain grounded on their due diligence of exploring and dismantling those who tarnish the word "family." Yesterday evening, WWE held its post-Christmas live event in "The Big Apple" at Madison Square Garden, where the Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross) — minus their leader Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) — successfully defeated The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and Scarlett) in eight-person action.

In a post on X made by Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch), the former Women's Champion included three photos of the unsettling group, capturing their entrance and post-match victory pose on the jumbotron at MSG. Cross wrote, "Nothing like being at the Garden with the Sick6" with a hollow red circle emoji similar to the design used in the group's new logo.

Nothing like being at the Garden with the Sick6 ⭕️#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/6wfzAqTn9Q — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) December 27, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament are tied with one victory each. The Wyatt Sicks, who spent four months knocking American Made (Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Brutus and Julius Creed) off their conceited pedestals, now have set their targets on the Final Testament, who, like American Made, display the same vain qualities of being a facade family. Although their efforts remain ominous, it appears the Wyatt Sicks are acting as vigilantes who can quickly transform back and forth between their original and alter ego characters to get points across. Cross' last singles match was in 2023 as part of a Women's World Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal, which Zoey Stark ultimately won on the November 6 "Raw." Since then, Cross has participated in mixed tag matches.