Dave Meltzer Offers Additional Details On Lucha Brothers-AEW Situation

The tale of AEW and The Lucha Brothers in 2024 has been a strange one. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix looked set to leave the promotion during the summer and head to WWE, with some reports even suggesting that they had signed main roster deals with them in September. However when AEW and more specifically Tony Khan, caught wind of these reports, injury time was added on to their deals, keeping Penta with the company until the start of December, while Fenix will remain with AEW for approximately another year.

While the dust seems to have settled around the situation momentarily, Dave Meltzer revealed some extra details about how things got so messy between AEW and The Lucha Brothers in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, the former World Tag Team Champions felt like they had stagnated in the company, and knew WWE had interest in them. Khan believed he could keep them for another deal by offering more money (which he apparently did), but the two men had already made up their minds and were ready to jump ship.

Khan and other AEW higher-ups had reportedly reached out to Penta and Fenix about discussing new deals, but they were told to take up any inquiries with their agent instead, with this being the moment everyone in the company knew they were on the way out, leading to Khan not using them on TV from July onwards. Given these new details, it looks as if it will be a while before any wrestling fans see Fenix in action, but for Penta, his time as a free agent could be coming to an end very soon, as recent vignettes that have aired on "WWE Raw" have pointed to him debuting for the company in the new year.