Konnan Says This AEW Star Does Too Many Jobs

No matter which era of Will Ospreay spectators witness, the self-proclaimed "Billy G.O.A.T." is a well-deserved nickname for the "Aerial Assassin." Since signing on the dotted line with AEW a year ago, the evolutionary workhorse has carried two runs with the AEW International Championship, along with adding more "five-star matches" to his Mount Rushmore accolades. Last week, on a special edition of "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash," Ospreay couldn't be caught with the upper hand on Darby Allin, who secured his three-point victory as part of Continental Classic Tournament Gold League, despite countless Styles Clashes and OsCutters that would put any opponent away with just one or the other of those finishers. For wrestling legend Konnan, he warns that taking too many losses, or in kayfabe, "jobs," will wear down the enjoyment and fulfillment of Ospreay's in-ring capabilities in the future.

"He does way too many jobs. I have no problem [with] him doing it to Darby because Darby should be positioned as one of the top guys, but he does too many jobs for a top guy. If you think he's Teflon after a while, he won't be," Konnan warned on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

Later, Konnan mentioned that the match between Allin and Ospreay was great, and he enjoyed the believability and the selling done to make "The Daredevil" the bona fide victor of that match. Ospreay was able to bounce back from his loss to Allin to get his final three points to solidify his stance on competing in the semifinals at Worlds End when he conquered the immovable Brody King at "AEW Dynamite on 34th Street" this past Wednesday. Although the former friends turned foes, Kyle Fletcher and Ospreay, saw the protégé (Fletcher) outwit and outperform his former master (Ospreay) at Full Gear last month, these two will run it back on Saturday to see who is one step closer to facing AEW Continental Champion, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, for his championship later that evening.

