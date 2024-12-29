Kyle Fletcher Knows He's 'So Much F***ing Better' Than AEW Star

With 12 points to his name, Kyle Fletcher entered the 2024 Continental Classic semifinals as the highest-scoring competitor. Unfortunately for Fletcher, his impressive early round showing didn't equate to a position in the tournament finals, as he sustained a major loss to Will Ospreay at AEW Worlds End before he could potentially get there. Still, in the grand scheme, Fletcher believes he's levels above "The Aerial Assassin."

"Will, I bet you feel pretty lucky right now. I sit here covered in your blood and you sit there covered in your blood. That's exactly how I want to be," Fletcher said in a post-match promo (via X). "You might have got the three count today. I might not be going to the finals of the Continental Classic, but I know in my heart there is no way you are winning that championship because of the damage I have already inflicted in you. Yes, you got the three count. Yes, you got a Styles Clash out of nowhere and a one, two, three. Congratu-frickin-lations.

"We're one and one, Will, but I know in my heart that I am so, so, so much f***ing better than you. And when the time comes, I will prove it. Until then, I will continue on this path to becoming the best ever to do this. This is just a tiny little blip in the road. Nothing changes."

As Fletcher alluded to, the semi-finals collision between he and Ospreay turned out to be a bloody affair at Worlds End, with Ospreay hitting a Styles Clash for the win. Ospreay went on to face reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in the tournament finals later in the show, but fell short. Meanwhile, Fletcher now heads into 2025 with The Don Callis Family by his side and an apparent mission to prove himself more valuable than Ospreay, a former tag team partner of his.