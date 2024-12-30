Michin Explains Why U.S. Title Is Good For WWE Women's Division

WWE hopes to shine a bigger spotlight on their women thanks to the introduction of new mid-card championships. One of those, the WWE Women's United States Championship, saw Chelsea Green crowned as its inaugural winner crowned on Saturday Night's Main Event. In an interview with "Going Ringside," Michin, the runner-up, spoke more about coming so close to making history. Taking her defeat in stride, Michin heralded the new belt as a way of creating new opportunities for underutilized talent.

"I think that it's great for women's wrestling, especially now because there's so many talented women," Michin explained. "There's a lot of us that we either don't have time or there's no place for us on the top end just yet. So at least now we have something to focus on and something to chase and something to showcase during the show. ... this is only positive for us."

Having reached the finals of the Women's U.S. Championship tournament, Michin enjoyed performing in front of her biggest audience to date on the NBC broadcast return of Saturday Night's Main Event. Though Green took home the gold that night, Michin predicted she'd capture the title at some point in 2025.

"This year, 2024, was a year of recognition for people to know what I can do and to bring in new eyes," Michin said. "Next year, 2025, is going to be the year of redemption. I was so close to that Women's U.S. Championship that I could taste it. I'm not going to stop until I get it."

As for WWE's other two new championships, Candice LeRae became the first WWE Women's Speed Champion in early October, and the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion has yet to be determined, with two semi-final matches airing tonight on "WWE Raw."

