NJPW Star Compares AEW Boss Tony Khan's Talent Hoarding To Sid From Toy Story

Only months away from the tenth anniversary of him joining New Japan Pro Wrestling for the 2015 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, David Finlay is arguably as confident as ever, a confidence reinforced from leading Bullet Club and holding the IWGP Global Championship. It's also given Finlay a platform to speak his mind, especially when it comes to New Japan's partner, AEW, where Finlay briefly worked a match against "Hangman" Adam Page in 2022.

Despite claiming that he wasn't against the promotion, Finlay doesn't appear to have nice things to say about AEW, or its owner, Tony Khan. In fact, during a promo released on New Japan's YouTube channel, Finlay compared Khan unfavorably to a notorious Pixar villain, and to Finlay himself, at least in regards to developing talent.

"I'm not anti-anybody, I'm just pro me," Finlay said. "Now, Tony's problem is that he's Iike that kid in 'Toy Story,' the one that lives next door, with all the toys that he's discarded around the property because he got bored with them. That's Tony Khan. Whereas I am a collector of talent. I'm a nurturer of talent. I am so not versus AEW that I have stocked their main event scene for years to come. I am that great of a talent scout that I have sent AEW all their best wrestlers while developing New Japan's best wrestlers here simultaneously. I am just the greatest, aren't I?"

Finlay's fighting words come as he gears up for two big matches his weekend, including one against an AEW star. First, Finlay will put the IWGP Global Championship on the line at Wrestle Kingdom, defending against Yota Tsuji. A day later, he'll take on House of Black's Brody King at Wrestle Dynasty in a non title match.

