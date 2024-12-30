WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Questions Estimated Financial Value Of AEW

Even as the company saw declines in attendance and television ratings throughout the year, 2024 has to be considered a success for AEW, largely thanks to their new TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. The three year extension will see AEW earn upward of $185 million a year, with a potential for an even bigger increase if WBD picks up AEW's fourth year option, and AEW's integration onto Max, which will air "Dynamite" and "Collision" as part of a simulcast with TBS and TNT, and stream the entire AEW library.

Perhaps most importantly, however, the deal has raised AEW's overall worth, which says a lot as Forbes had already valued the wrestling promotion at around $2 billion months before AEW and WBD hammered out their agreement. Many have taken issue with this figure, and Kevin Nash is no exception. While discussing the theft of a $2 billion Powerball ticket on "Kliq This," the WWE Hall of Famer turned his focus to AEW, questioning their estimated financial value.

"AEW's not even worth the $2 billion after taxes," Nash said. "WWE's got a $5 billion contract and AEW's got a three year, $450 million contract. You tell me."

Nash's statement on AEW's TV deal appears to be based on the initial $150 million per year figure reported, not the $185 million that was later reported, which would see AEW make $555 million over three years. Regardless of Nash's statements, AEW is likely not sweating it, especially as they look ahead to their first "Dynamite" episode being simulcast on TBS and Max this Wednesday. The show will feature the in-ring return of Adam Copeland, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, an announcement from Jeff Jarrett, and "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy in a first time matchup.

