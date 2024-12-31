Tommy Dreamer Predicts CM Punk & The Rock's WWE Plans In 2025

2025 is set to be a newsworthy year for both The Rock and CM Punk, especially with rumors circulating that both men could be involved at WrestleMania 41 and be more present with "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer predicted how he thinks The Rock and Punk will be utilized in the new year.

"The Rock, the Final Boss, will be the WWE Champion and CM Punk will main event WrestleMania."

WWE Hall Of Famer — and Dreamer's co-host — Mark Henry also provided his predictions for next year, specifically speaking about Punk's WrestleMania plans and how The Rock's character will be presented throughout 2025. He said that Punk probably re-joined WWE with the goal of headlining the event, and he believes The Rock will be a champion and corrupt Vince McMahon-esque authority figure character.

Due to The Rock's involvement in The Bloodline storyline, all signs initially pointed toward a match against Roman Reigns come April. However, with John Cena's retirement tour starting and Cody Rhodes still holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, both men quickly became options to wrestle "The Great One" at some point next year. It seemed like Punk had been scheduled to fight Rollins at WrestleMania, but with their match occurring next Monday, reports suggest that Punk could be coming for the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

Punk challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE's Live Holiday Tour this past weekend, possibly hinting at a future match between the two. The Rock's WrestleMania status remains up in the air, but it's believed WWE has put creative plans in motion if "The Final Boss" is available.

