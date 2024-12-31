AEW's Adam Copeland Wants To Work Legendary Arena In Mexico

Finally healed from an ankle injury he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Copeland is back in the saddle, returning at World's End alongside FTR to confront Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Those issues will carry over to this Wednesday on "Dynamite," when Copeland and FTR will face Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, giving Copeland something to immediately sink his teeth into.

But the "Rated R Superstar" has plenty of other plans now that he's back wrestling, including some outside of the AEW bubble. Speaking with Uproxx, Copeland became the latest AEW star to express a desire to head south of the border and wrestle in one of wrestling's most historic venues.

"I'd love to wrestle in Arena México," Copeland said. "Never worked there for CMLL or anything like that, so I think that would be great. I've been [there] as a fan, at the time I was world champ...so I went to this show with a lucha mask on and I sat in the third row and watched the entire show."

The home base for CMLL, Arena Mexico has become a destination venue for wrestlers ever since Moxley, Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Matt Sydal trekked down there last March to wrestle top CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Blue Panther. Since then, fellow AEW stars Willow Nightingale, Pac, Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo, Orange Cassidy, and Chris Jericho have also appeared in the famed arena.

Aside from Arena Mexico, however, Copeland has two other venues he'd like to check off his list.

"Tokyo Dome," Copeland said. "Never performed there, love to do that. And then for me, the really big one is Maple Leaf Gardens. I don't even know what it's called now, but I want to do Maple Leaf Gardens."