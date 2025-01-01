Nic Nemeth Believes WWE's Netflix Deal Highlights The Importance Of Raw Star To The Company

No one knows exactly what WWE has planned for "WWE Raw's" much-hyped Netflix debut, but it's a certainty that Seth Rollins and CM Punk are closing the show. These days, WWE is fortunate to have several members on its roster capable of headlining a mega show like this, but according to Nic Nemeth, tabbing Rollins and Punk for the role is a big deal.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth said the gesture highlights how vital Seth Rollins and CM Punk are to the company's success.

"Think of how important you are to a show when they make the two of you the go-home piece," Nemeth said about Rollins and Punk's promo duel on December 30's "Raw." "There's no physicality, there's no blood and guts, there's no pyro. It's on you and your words to talk everybody into the building of Netflix."

Nemeth had extra praise for Rollins, calling him one of WWE's most dependable performers who's carried the company through multiple storylines. Nemeth said Rollins deserved to have his hand raised against Punk, pointing to the many times Vince McMahon was hesitant to make him "the guy."

"With the old boss, it seemed like we were about to go with Seth," the former Dolph Ziggler claimed. "And then that Monday, or that Sunday for the pay-per-view, it would just not be the same. It was, 'Is this the guy?' And the crowd wasn't sure because it seemed like Vince wasn't sure."

Nemeth said if he had the pencil, he would have Rollins win clean after a barnburner of a match. However, he emphasized the importance of a decisive finish to appeal to people who might be tuning into WWE for the first time.

"Don't give us some weird finish or a non-finish," Nemeth added. "A definitive Seth win is the way I would go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.