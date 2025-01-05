Why Booker T Says WWE Raw On Netflix Can Be Like The Attitude Era

"WWE Raw" will make its historic move to Netflix on January 6, and it's set to be a huge, possibly premium live event-quality show, with many big matches planned. Seth Rollins will take on CM Punk, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan faces off for the final time against nemesis Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match, and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will engage in tribal combat.

Though WWE will remain family-friendly, according to President Nick Khan, Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that he hopes "Raw" will start to lean more into a previous era of WWE history.

"It could really be significant going to Netflix and being able to tap into the Attitude Era, per se, and really be able to, I wouldn't say cross the line, but definitely come to the edge," he said. "As much as you possibly can to really give wrestling that full effect that I think it had with a lot of people that watched it in my era, coming up. You could have a conversation about wrestling and not be looked at like, 'Man, why are you here?' To be able to get back to that male soap opera, 18 to 35 [demographic] I think would be really, really awesome."

While Netflix doesn't have a rating listed on its live "Raw" page as of this writing, Khan said that the show will also be advertiser-friendly and the rating will not change.

One of the remaining questions about the move to the streaming service, however, is how long "Raw" will be each Monday. According to "Fightful Select," talent has not been informed of a runtime, but it's said to be more fluid week-to-week on Netflix.

