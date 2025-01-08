Cody Rhodes Believes This WWE Prospect Can Be The Next Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes believes that a young star, who has yet to step into any pro wrestling ring, could emulate legendary WWE star Brock Lesnar when he eventually makes his debut.

Rhodes recently spoke on "2 Bears 1 Cave," where he hyped up recently-signed WWE star Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. "The American Nightmare" talked about Mark Henry's incredible feats of strength on the podcast, following which he predicted that Jacob could follow in his illustrious father's footsteps.

"His son has got a preliminary contract with us, Jacob," said Rhodes. "His son, Jacob, is probably gonna Brock Lesnar us all when he does arrive. We are all looking forward to it."

Jacob's career has some parallels with Lesnar's as he too has ventured into the world of amateur wrestling, aside from being a football player, which the former WWE Champion did as well. WWE announced ahead of SummerSlam that Jacob had signed with WWE, but the youngster will continue his collegiate career.

Over the last few years, a few different stars have been labeled the "next Brock Lesnar," from former WWE star Parker Boudreaux to Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, but none have been able to deliver on their early promise.

It remains to be seen if the young Henry can match or surpass the achievements of his Hall of Fame father in WWE, which is no mean task considering the pressures that come with being a second-generation star. Rhodes knows a thing or two about getting out of the shadow of a legendary father, and he revealed last year that he wants to have a conversation with Jacob about surviving in the world of pro wrestling as a second-generation star.

